DKS talk on contesting Channapatna just part of strategy: G T Devegowda

Mysuru: JD(S) core committee chairman and MLA G T Devegowda on Friday said that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar hinting at contesting the Channapatna bypoll is just a part of a strategy and he would finally field his younger brother and former MP D K Suresh.
It may be noted that a bypoll has been facilitated in Channapatna Assembly segment, with the resignation of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy as he has been elected from Mandya Lok Sabha segment and is sworn in as Union Minister.
Since a week, Shivakumar, also KPCC president, has been touring across Channapatna taluk, seeking support of the people, citing that a hobli of the taluk was under his earlier Sathnur Assembly segment. Congress candidate Suresh lost the Lok Sabha poll against Dr C N Manjunath of the BJP in the Bengaluru Rural segment, recently. The BJP and JD(S) are partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Karnataka.
Speaking to media persons, here, on Friday, Devegowda said, Shivakumar is testing the mood of the people by asking them, if they would vote for him? “The Channapatna segment would see a tough fight in the bypoll. There is not yet talk on the NDA candidate. Kumaraswamy’s son and youth JD(S) president Nikhil has not told anywhere that he will contest. Former minister C P Yogeeshwar of the BJP has also said that the opinion of the people is in his favour. Leaders of the BJP-JD(S) alliance will discuss the issue and take a decision,” he said.
“There is no guarantee that the ruling party will only win bypolls. Trends change from poll to poll. We have not yet finalised our candidate,” Devegowda said.
Published 21 June 2024, 14:40 IST