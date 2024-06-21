DKS talk on contesting Channapatna just part of strategy: G T Devegowda

Speaking to media persons, here, on Friday, Devegowda said, Shivakumar is testing the mood of the people by asking them, if they would vote for him? “The Channapatna segment would see a tough fight in the bypoll. There is not yet talk on the NDA candidate. Kumaraswamy’s son and youth JD(S) president Nikhil has not told anywhere that he will contest. Former minister C P Yogeeshwar of the BJP has also said that the opinion of the people is in his favour. Leaders of the BJP-JD(S) alliance will discuss the issue and take a decision,” he said.

“There is no guarantee that the ruling party will only win bypolls. Trends change from poll to poll. We have not yet finalised our candidate,” Devegowda said.