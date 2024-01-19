Doddaballapur farmer dies after speeding bus rams scooter

A farmer died after a private bus crashed into his scooter in Kantanakunte village, north of Doddaballapur city, early on Thursday.
Doddaballapur Rural police said that the accident occurred around 7.15 am when Prakash Nayak (35), a resident of Melinanayakarandahalli, was riding towards Gauribidanur with his 30-year-old wife and seven-year-old child. The speeding private bus rammed into the rear of their vehicle, causing all of them to fall onto the road.
Prakash bled to death on the spot following severe head injuries even as his wife called out to passersby for help. She fractured her arm in the impact. The bus driver fled the spot.
Doddaballapur Rural police have filed a case against the absconding driver and are on the lookout for him.