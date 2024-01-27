Dress code for devotees at Hampi temple

Hosapete: The Vijayanagara district administration has enforced a dress code (Vastra Sanhita) for Virupaksha Temple, which falls under the Muzrai department, from Friday. The code prohibits devotees visiting the temple from wearing jeans, Bermuda shorts/knickers among others which are considered ‘indecent’.
Henceforth those who visit the temple wearing jeans and Bermuda shorts will be stopped at the entrance and they will let in after wearing conventional panche or dhoti. Even women in shorts will be made to wear panche.
For now, the temple is providing panche (Dhoti) for free. The devotees have to return them after taking darshan of the deity.
The move followed complaints by the devotees that some visitors, mostly foreigners, were entering the temple wearing indecent dress.
In Dakshina Kannada
Similarly, in Mangaluru, Karnataka Devastana Mutt mathu Dharmika Samsthegala Mahasangha state coordinator Mohan Gowda declared that more than 100 temples in Dakshina Kannada district had decided to implement the dress code.
More than 100 temples had voluntarily agreed for mandatory introduction of dress code.
Boards on dress code will be installed in temples and awareness will be created among those visiting temples. If any one arrives in indecent dress, then steps will be taken to give them “sathvika” dress at the temple. Dress code will be implemented in a phased manner,” he said.