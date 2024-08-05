Drive against unauthorised street vendors, petty shops to continue, says Mangaluru Mayor

Under PM SVANidhi, loans were given away to 667 people including those with push carts and also those who prepare food at home and sell it by visiting offices, he said.

“I have concern for the poor. The street vendors should follow the system in place to carry out the business. Vending zones will come up on 10 locations in a month for the street vendors to sell the produces while sitting. There is no provision for permanent structure for the street vendors,” he clarified.

During the drive against street vendors, the officials have found alcohol, tasting powder in the petty shops. The officials have also come across one person having 200 push carts leasing it out to the vendors and collecting commission daily in the evening, said the Mayor.

Stating that the members of the street vendors association have not met him so far since the drive began by the MCC, Mayor invited the association office-bearers for an open discussion on street vending to ensure justice to the poor.

Food streets

The Mayor said that the MCC is also mulling over food streets in the city by identifying at least two roads. “After identifying the roads, tender will be floated for the vendors to sell food items on 10X10, or 10X 20 space allotted by the corporation.”