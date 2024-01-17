Drought-hit Karnataka famers await crop loss compensation

Hubbali: Virupakshappa Latti in Dharwad district has invested around Rs four lakh for sowing, fertiliser, compost, labour and other expenditure for his 60-acre land. But now, he is expecting 15 per cent crop cultivation, and half of his investment.

No doubt he is a landlord at Hebbal village in Navalgund taluk, but if drought continues next year too, his family will be affected. “We are living in a joint family, crop insurance has not yet been given, and the government is yet to give crop loss compensation,” he said.

Not just in Hebbal, the drought condition is prevalent across the state. Like Virupakshappa, many farmers are in acute distress.

The state government has declared 223 of the 236 taluks in the state as drought-hit, and estimated the crop loss at 48.19 lakh hectare.

NDRF norms

Apart from the crop insurance, both state and Union governments are responsible for giving crop loss compensation. As per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, per hectare crop loss compensation is — Rs 8,500 for rain fed, Rs 17,000 for irrigated, and Rs 22,500 for perennial crops or agro forestry.

But, as per the NDRF norms, a farmer can get crop loss compensation for a maximum of only two hectares. If a farmer has 60 acres of land (24 ha) they will get a compensation for only two hectares, that is a maximum of Rs 17,000 for the rain-fed area.