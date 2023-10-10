Drought: Karnataka asks central team to use updated farmers' data

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday felt that the state might face injustice in drought compensation if the union government takes into account 2015 data on small and marginal farmers.
After a debriefing meeting with the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that concluded its visit to drought-hit districts, Gowda pointed out that the union government has 2015 data that shows only 46 per cent of the state’s farmers were small and marginal but in reality, this number is higher.
“The union government’s data is outdated. In reality, this number is more than 60 per cent in Karnataka. We are collecting information to confirm this. This information will be sent to the centre in a few days through a supplementary memorandum,” Gowda explained. “If the Centre goes by the 2015 agricultural census, it’ll be an injustice to the state,” he said.
Speaking to DH, Gowda said the union government takes into account crop loss suffered by small and marginal farmers. “So, the actual representation of small and marginal farmers is very crucial,” he said.
Karnataka, in its memorandum, has estimated losses to the tune of Rs 30,432 crore. Against this, the state is eligible to claim compensation of Rs 4,860.13 crore.
Gowda said the IMCT was convinced of the severity of the drought situation in the state. “They said our memorandum reflects ground reality. I’m confident that the drought relief funds will be released soon,” he said. Gowda disclosed that the IMCT team has not only agreed over huge crop damage in the state but also informed that the state might face a shortage of drinking water in the coming days.
Gowda said that the IMCT was also convinced about the ‘green drought’ in the state. “Although green fields are appearing in some drought-affected taluks, the crops are not bearing any yield to farmers. In our memorandum, we had referred to it as ‘green drought’,” he pointed out.
During the debriefing, Gowda also raised issues with the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. Gowda told the IMCT that Karnataka will not pull out of the scheme. “But it is not helping farmers,” he said.
The Cabinet sub-committee on drought has ordered ground-truthing (crop survey) in 21 taluks that are likely to be declared as drought-hit.
Gowda said the IMCT asked the state government to consider declaring more taluks as drought-hit if needed.