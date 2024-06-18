Eateries in bus stands come under the FSSAI radar

Bengaluru: For the first time, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Karnataka has started a special drive to check the food quality and hygiene in eateries across the bus stands in the state.

As a part of the inspection drive, which was started earlier this month, the officials have already inspected 748 eateries and food outlets across 201 district and taluk-level bus stands.

In the first phase, officials have started identifying the violations against the ‘The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006’ and are creating awareness among the vendors. “Many of them are unaware of the laws and violations. We are now creating awareness. We will re-inspect the eateries again to check if they are following the rules and maintaining hygiene after the awareness campaign,” a senior official from FSSAI, Karnataka said.