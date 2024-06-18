Eateries in bus stands come under the FSSAI radar

Bengaluru: For the first time, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Karnataka has started a special drive to check the food quality and hygiene in eateries across the bus stands in the state.
As a part of the inspection drive, which was started earlier this month, the officials have already inspected 748 eateries and food outlets across 201 district and taluk-level bus stands.
In the first phase, officials have started identifying the violations against the ‘The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006’ and are creating awareness among the vendors. “Many of them are unaware of the laws and violations. We are now creating awareness. We will re-inspect the eateries again to check if they are following the rules and maintaining hygiene after the awareness campaign,” a senior official from FSSAI, Karnataka said.
According to an order by the Food Safety Commissioner, the special drive to inspect eateries in bus stand came after multiple videos surfaced on social media showing that the food quality in these eateries were poor.
The initiative was also driven by the public grievance cell of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) which noted that there were numerous complaints regarding food hygiene and prompted the authorities to take suitable action.
Recently, the FSSAI, Karnataka also launched a drive to inspect all the hotels, restaurants and cafes across the state following complaints on food hygiene.
