Education minister warns of action against teachers skipping schools

Belagavi: School Education Department Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that action will be taken against teachers who skip classes and recognise themselves with different organisations.
Madhu Bangarappa told reporters here on Wednesday that during school hours teachers should remain in schools and conduct classes. Those not discharging their duties responsibly will face action.
Teachers do have the right to protest but they also need to discharge their duties. Those skipping classes and getting themselves recognized by organisations will face action, he added.
Amid reports of internal bickering among senior Congress leaders over the possibility of Siddaramaiah resigning due to Muda Scam, Madhu Bangarappa said CM Siddaramaiah will continue in his post.
"There was a conspiracy against him but it would not succeed. We are all in support of the chief minister. Cases against different chief ministers in the country were pending in the court and none have resigned. There was no need for Siddaramaiah to exit the office," he stated.
Published 11 September 2024, 06:28 IST