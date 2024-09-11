Education minister warns of action against teachers skipping schools

Belagavi: School Education Department Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that action will be taken against teachers who skip classes and recognise themselves with different organisations.

Madhu Bangarappa told reporters here on Wednesday that during school hours teachers should remain in schools and conduct classes. Those not discharging their duties responsibly will face action.

Teachers do have the right to protest but they also need to discharge their duties. Those skipping classes and getting themselves recognized by organisations will face action, he added.