Eggs given for midday meal snatched away from kids after photo ops; 2 angwadi workers suspended in Karnataka: Report

Two Anganwadi workers were suspended in Karnataka after it came to light that they had given eggs to children during a midday meal, but snatched the same away from them soon after a video was made and photos were clicked.

The incident occurred in an Anganwadi school in Karnataka's Koppal, as per a report by TV9 Kannada.

The two workers in question, Lakshmi and Shainaja Begum, were suspended while the women and child welfare department issued an order to the staff at the school as well as Anganwadi workers in general.

The report also notes that a team of judges headed by District Sessions Judge and Chairman of Legal Services Authority C Chandrasekhara visited around 53 Anganwadis in Koppal district, and were shocked to see the conditions of the same.