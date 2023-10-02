Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Eid Milad procession turns violent in Karnataka's Shivamogga

A group of people had staged a protest in the morning, alleging that someone had smeared paint on the Eid Milad cutout at Ragigudda.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 19:18 IST

Follow Us

A verbal duel over a cutout graduated to violence resulting in stoning of more than six houses during the Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga on Sunday.

A group of people had staged a protest in the morning, alleging that someone had smeared paint on the Eid Milad cutout at Ragigudda.

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun had held talks with the protesters and pacified them.

However, in the evening, a mob threw stones on over six houses of a community and damaged vehicles.

There were reports of stones thrown at the police in Shanthinagar.

The police have detained over 25 people of both the communities in connection with the violence.

The personnel from Rapid Action Force have been deployed.

Deputy Commissioner Dr R Selvamani has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 October 2023, 19:18 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT