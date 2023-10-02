Eid Milad procession turns violent in Karnataka's Shivamogga

A verbal duel over a cutout graduated to violence resulting in stoning of more than six houses during the Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga on Sunday.
A group of people had staged a protest in the morning, alleging that someone had smeared paint on the Eid Milad cutout at Ragigudda.
Superintendent of Police G K Mithun had held talks with the protesters and pacified them.
However, in the evening, a mob threw stones on over six houses of a community and damaged vehicles.
There were reports of stones thrown at the police in Shanthinagar.
The police have detained over 25 people of both the communities in connection with the violence.
The personnel from Rapid Action Force have been deployed.
Deputy Commissioner Dr R Selvamani has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.