<p>The makers of 2026’s most-awaited film, <em>Toxic: Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em>, have elevated Rocking star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yash">Yash</a>'s 40th birthday celebrations by releasing a 2-minute and 51-second character glimpse. KVN Productions has pulled back the curtain on the sinister world Yash’s new character inhabits, providing a haunting first look at <em>Toxic: Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> that has everyone talking. </p><p>The scene transforms from the stillness of a graveyard to a frantic blaze of gunfire and flying debris. Through the thick haze of the smoke appears Raya, a deadly figure looking terrifying, commanding power. Yash, as Raya doesn't just survive the ambush, but he dominates it. Wielding a Tommy gun and a cold, focused gaze, Yash as Raya establishes himself as a force that refuses to be rushed. </p><p>From its very first frame, Yash's <em>Toxic</em> establishes a dark and unapologetic tone. The film sheds its image from the conventional familiarity in favour of a daring, large-scale visual experience.</p>.Makers of 'Toxic' drop ‘Raya’ character poster on Yash's 40th birthday, fans go wild.<p>Ever since the project was first announced, it has been driven by a singular goal - to redefine the standards of Indian filmmaking through an uncompromising creative vision. The makers guarantee an immersive journey for the audience, leaving them with a powerful, large-scale impact that will linger for a long time.</p>.<p>Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages. </p><p>Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.</p>