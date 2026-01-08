Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Smoke, Guns and Swag: Makers drop Yash’s raw & violent avatar in 'Toxic'

KVN Productions has pulled back the curtain on the sinister world Yash’s new character inhabits, providing a haunting first look at Toxic: Fairytale for Grown-Ups that has everyone talking.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 06:57 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingActor YashKFIGeetu MohandasFilmyzillakvn productions

Follow us on :

Follow Us