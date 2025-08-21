Electric vehicles, solution to energy crisis, says expert

<p>Davangere/DHNS: Switching to electric vehicles is quintessential to address challenges like energy security, air pollution, economic problems, besides global warming in populous countries like India, observed Ramesh Saliana, Professor in Economics, Jawaharlal Nehru University. Besides, this ensures India to move towards sustainable development. </p><p>He was speaking while inaugurating a national-level seminar on ‘Electric Vehicles in India: Driving towards Sustainability,’ organised by the MBA Department of Davangere University under the sponsorship of Indian Council of Social Science Research, here on Thursday.</p><p>He noted that it is not only important to consider economic benefits of electric vehicles but also of sustainable health. “Air pollution is a serious problem, and harmful gases emitted from petrol and diesel vehicles affect the environment and the health of people.</p><p>He said that air pollution can be reduced significantly by using electric vehicles.</p><p>He also pointed out that currently, there is a conflict for energy at the global level. “India is dependent on foreign countries for fuel. If this economic pressure is relieved and domestically produced electricity is used, the cost of imports will be reduced. Also, the country’s economy (GDP) will be strengthened,” he said.</p><p>The journey towards electric vehicles is a big challenge and responsibility. Everyone needs to participate in this transformation together, he said and added that this will be a step towards building a self-reliant, secure economy of India. </p><p>Presiding over the event, Vice-chancellor B D Kumbar said electric vehicles are inevitable for future India and crucial.</p><p>There is a demand for the production of spare parts for electric vehicles. Students must think in this regard and become entrepreneurs, he suggested. However, he drew the attention over inadequate charging station network across the country. </p><p>Mahindra Mahanta Motors, Managing Director Prashanth observed that the maintenance cost of electric vehicles is lower than that of conventional vehicles, making it financially beneficial for consumers.</p><p>“The initial investment cost of electric vehicles is higher than that of other conventional vehicles. But the cost is expected to come down with advanced battery technology. The availability of minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel required for battery manufacturing is limited in India. We have to depend on foreign countries.</p><p>He also said that proper disposal and recycling of batteries is another big challenge,” he noted.</p><p>Bengaluru-based Signet Enterprises Chief Executive Officer BV Venkatashyam, MBA Department Head R Shashidhar and senior professor J K Raju were present. </p>