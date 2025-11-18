<p>Malavalli (Mandya dist): A wild jumbo reportedly fell into a canal of the Pioneer Junco Limited Power Generation Plant, near Shivanasamudra, in Malavalli taluk, and is struggling to come out for the last three days.</p>.<p>The elephant had got down to drink water through a 20-ft-wide canal gate that supplies water to the private power generation plant, on Saturday night. However, due to the heavy flow of water, the elephant was not able to get out of the canal and has been wandering there.</p>.<p>The employees of the plant, who noticed the movements of the wild jumbo on Sunday, waited thinking that the jumbo would leave. As the jumbo did not come up till evening, they informed the Forest department officials.</p>.<p>The Forest department launched the operation and tried various methods to drive the jumbo out of the canal.</p>.<p>As the jumbo did not come out of the gate till Monday evening, it is said that they have discussed with the Deputy Commissioner to reduce the discharge of water from the KRS dam.</p>.<p>Observing the jumbo has been without food since two days, the personnel also brought sugarcane and threw it into the canal. Efforts are also on to dart the jumbo and lift it using a crane. Two cranes have been brought to the place, it is said.</p>.<p>Deputy Conservator of Forest D Raghu said that he has been camping at the place from Sunday and the rescue operation was on to save the wild jumbo.</p>