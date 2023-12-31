Encroachment clearance in no man’s land as private interests lord over public lands

“Even if some land is cleared, it is from poor and non-influential people. The biggest chunk of land is encroached by big land sharks whose names find mention in various government records. The existing rules, framed during British-era, are enough to clear encroachments and recover cost from encroachers. These encroachments have taken place with the tri-nexus of politicians, bureaucrats and land sharks. If government is sincere in its approach, it should give clearance to prosecute officers who are hand in glove with land sharks,” he said.