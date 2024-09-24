Enjoy 112 movies @ Rs 500 during Mysuru Dasara film festival

DCF (territorial) and Deputy Special Officer Dasara Film Fest K N Basavaraju conveyed the above information at a press meet in Mysuru on Tuesday.

He said that, the fest is hosted in memory of late actor, producer Dwarakish. His son Yogeesh will be honoured during the inaugural ceremony of the fest at KSOU Convocation hall on October 3.

Three movies of Dwarakeesh-Mayor Muttanna, Gurushishyaru and Prachanda Kulla will be screened during the fest.

In memory of actor and popular anchor Aparna, her movie Masanada Hoovu will also be screened.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the fest, in which actors Ramesh Aravind, Daali Dhananjaya, Sapthami Gowda, Sharanya Shetty and Akshitha Bhopaiah will participate.

A comedy and entertainment event by actor and director Sadhu Kokila and team will be held prior to the inauguration, Basavaraju said.

He added that, as many as 29 Indian movies including Anna, Dunki, Fukrey-3, and 15 foreign films will be screened. Aside from them, movies of all scheduled languages of India, tribal languages including Jaintia, Bodos, Kodava and Arebashe dialect of Kannada will also be screened.

Seven movies directed by women will also be screened including Gorai Phakhri directed by Rajni Basumatary, Ka Chithi directed by Simi Khongtiang, Laapatta Ladies by Kiran Rao, Soorarai Pottru by Sudha Kongara, Suma the flower by Rashmi and Elaha by Milena Aboyanz, Basavaraju said.

During the fest people can enjoy 36 latest Kannada movies including Kaatera, Bheema, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, Saptha Sagaradaache Ello, Taragu Palya, Avathaara Purusha-2 and others.

They can also indulge in nostalgia through the ten 'old is gold'-hit Kannada movies including Dr Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi, Shankar Nag's Minchina Vota, Srinath's Manasa Sarovara, Puneeth Rajkumar's Bhaktha Prahlada, Shivarajkumar's Om, Ravichandran's Prema Lokha and others.

Six children's movies will also be screened including Doopada Makkalu, Gurudakshine, Mankuthimmana Kagga, Moogajjana Koli, Naanu ivala Abhimani and Taekwondo Girl.

A Cine Photo expo will also be hosted, showcasing rare pics of milestones of Cinema Industry at the Inox premises during the fest.

The expo will be launched by Sumana Kittooru, director of Kirugoorina Gayyaaligalu.

In order to encourage youth, a short movie contest was held as part of the Fest. Actor and Mandya Ramesh will distribute prizes to first, second and third prize winners, best film Editor, best Cinematographer selected in the contest on October 10.

They had received 72 short films including 63 Kannada, four Tamil, one Hindi, one Lambani, one Kodava and two silent movies.

Ten best short films will be screened including 99 by Kanaka Raj Balasubramanyam, Lakshmi directed by Abhijith Purohith, Polar by Dileep Kumar, Raaj Ammu by Jeevan Gowda, Satpatha by Raghu Nayak, Threads of Destiny.. a happy discovery by Sooraj R Shankar, Trikaalam by Staney Joyson, Unwanted Kid by S P Pavan, Varthakalli by Kritarth Mandekuttanda, Yaare Nee Yaare by Ashok Raj.

Short film by Chidanand S Nayak-'Sunflowers were the first ones know', which bagged Best movie award in 77th Cannes film fest will be also screened.

There will be special screening of movies for Mahouts and Kaavaadis of Dasara Elephants and physically challenged.

People can avail the tickets at Varthabhavan office on Dhanvanthri road from September 26 to October 10.

For details one can contact 7892543852 and pages of MyDFF 2023 on Facebook and Instagram.