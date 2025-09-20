Ensure MRI scanning available around clock in McGann: Minister

<p>Shivamogga/ DHNS: Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has instructed Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Director Virupakshappa to appoint required additional staff and ensure that MRI scanning facility is available at McGann Hospital round-the-clock.</p><p>Holding a progress review meeting at the SIMS auditorium here on Saturday, he expressed his surprise to learn that it will take two months time to shift MRI scanning at the hospital in Shivamogga. He asked the SIMS administration to send a proposal for installing another scanning machine.</p><p>Minister further said that, currently, 25 to 30 MRI scans are being conducted daily from 8 am to 8 pm at the hospital and authorities must extend it to 24 hours a day and appoint the required staff in three shifts. The minister asked the officials concerned to submit a proposal in this regard. He said admissions will be made for 250 seats instead of the existing 100 seats for BSc Nursing courses in the SIMS.</p><p>There is also a proposal to increase the number of MBBS seats. The Minister instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for infrastructure including hostels.</p><p>Azim Premji Foundation is providing a scholarship of Rs 30,000 every year to students studying in medical higher education and para-medical (nursing) courses in government institutions. He instructed the SIMS administration to convey this among students so that they could benefit from the scheme.</p><p>SIMS director has been instructed to submit a proposal to release funds for the appointment of technicians and specialist medical officers who have not been appointed yet in SIMS. After the meeting, he reviewed the progress of the ongoing work on cancer hospital on the SIMS campus.</p><p>Legislative Council member Balkees Banu, SBUDA chairman Sundaresh, SIMS<br>Principal K Ramesh Babu, Chief Administrative Officer Uma Sadashiva, McGann Hospital Medical Superintendent Thimmappa, and Superintendent Siddhana Gowda Patil were present.</p>