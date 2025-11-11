Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting Updates | 1,302 candidates in fray in Phase 2

Hello readers! Voting for the second phase of the high stakes electoral battle in Bihar will take place today for the remaining 122 Assembly constituencies spread across 20 districts in Bihar. 1,302 candidates are in the fray in the last phase of the poll which will decide whether the NDA or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will rule Bihar for the next five years. Results of the election will be announced on November 14. Follow this space for latest updates on Bihar elections. Track this space for more updates..
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 01:08 IST
06:3611 Nov 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting Updates |High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion in Delhi

06:3511 Nov 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting Updates |Security tightened, 8,491 polling locations critical, 13,651 hamlets vulnerable

06:3211 Nov 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting Updates |BJP confident of 'historic' win in Bihar polls

06:2811 Nov 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting Updates | Tejashwi criticises EC for not disclosing gender-wise data of first phase Bihar polls

21:5610 Nov 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting Updates | After flying high for a month, helicopters and netas grounded

Published 10 November 2025, 23:30 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiNarendra ModiElectionsNitish KumarBiharRJDTejashwi YadavJDUPrashant KishorBihar Assembly Elections 2025

