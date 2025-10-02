<p>Hubballi: With less than a week remaining to complete the Social and Educational Survey, some enumerators are making all kinds of efforts to achieve the target. Instances of enumerators roping in their family members to complete the survey have also come to light.</p><p>In one such case, a youth, who was using the photo identity card of his mother, was found conducting the survey work here recently.</p><p>"We got suspicious when a 20-year-old came for the survey and asked for our details. When questioned, he showed his mother's identity card, claiming that she was not well and he was collecting information on her behalf," said the owner of an apartment at B M Garden Apartment at Manoj Estate in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi</a>.</p><p>However, the apartment residents did not provide any information to him. </p>.Social and Educational survey: 27 lakh houses enumerated across Karnataka after first week.<p>When contacted, tahsildar Mahesh Gaste said he was unaware of the incident. He said he would issue a show-cause notice if any enumerator is found roping in family members for the survey work.</p><p>The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to be completed on October 7. The survey began slowly owing to technical glitches and administrative hassles at many places in the State. Only 4.68 lakh households were enumerated by the end of five days. However, the exercise gathered pace after Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>met with deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executive officers of respective districts.</p><p>According to sources in the commission, the enumeration picked up pace as technical problems had been fixed, and more enumerators had entered the field.</p>