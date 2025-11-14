<p>Mysuru: Environmentalist and Padma awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka passed away due to illness at the age of 114, at Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning.</p><p>Thimmakka, popularly known as Vruksha Mata, was suffering from age-related ailments and was hospitalised several times in the past due to breathing issues.</p><p>She was staying with her adopted son Umesh at Balluru, in Belur taluk. Thimmakka was suffering from breathing issues and was admitted to Apollo hospital in Bengaluru a week ago and passed away on Friday.</p><p>It may be mentioned that she also had Hasanamba darshana this year, during the jatra mahotsava.</p>.Karnataka seeks renaming of four railway stations to honour cultural heritage.<p>Thimmakka was born on June 30, in 1911, in Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru district. She was married to Chikkaiah of Hulikal village in Ramanagar district. She had no children and felt content with growing trees.</p><p>She was admired for her simplicity and an inspiration for many environmentalists and women.</p><p>Saalumarada Thimmakka was noted for her work in planting and tending 385 Banyan trees along a 4.5 kms stretch of highway between Hulikal and Kudur, in Ramanagar district. She has also planted nearly 8,000 other trees.</p><p>Thimmakka was officially appointed as Environmental Ambassador for the state by the Karnataka government in 2022, recognising her decades-long selfless work of planting and nurturing thousands of banyan trees.</p><p>She received National Citizens Award in 1995, Veera Chakra Prashasti in 1997, Indira Priyadarshini award in 1997, Padma Shri award in 2019, and also Nadoja and Rajyotsava award of Karnataka.</p>