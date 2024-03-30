Eshwarappa challenges Raghavendra, asks him to fix day and date for truth test in Chadragutti

"Let Raghavendra take an oath in the temple that neither he nor his supporters hurt seers or women who backed me."

Slamming BJP leader, he said Raghavendra has the habit of telling lies to his father. "In fact, the MP and his father (Yediyurappa) had told that my son so Kantesh would be given a ticket for the Haveri seat and they would campaign for his victory there. Let Raghavendra take an oath in the temple that his father never made such a promise.

He even stated that the supporters of Raghavendra are hurting my supporters and threatening them. "Iam ready to take truth test not only in Chandragutti but also in Ayodhya."