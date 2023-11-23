ETF personnel dies during elephant attack

Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru): A personnel from the elephant task force died on the spot after being attacked by an elephant during an elephant chasing operation at Hoskere village of the taluk on Wednesday.
Karthik (26), is the deceased.
The team was carrying out the drive at the village on Wednesday evening, to chase the elephant back to the forest. The elephant attacked the team members. Karthik, after being mowed down by the elephant, got severely injured and breathed his last.
Four other personnel in the team were also injured and are being treated at a hospital in Mudigere town.
Karthik is the only son of Erappa Gowda and Saroja of Gowdalli village. He was working as an outsourced staff in the elephant task force.
Erappa Gowda had passed away a year ago and with the demise of Karthik, the family has lost the sole bread earner.