ETF personnel dies during elephant attack

Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru): A personnel from the elephant task force died on the spot after being attacked by an elephant during an elephant chasing operation at Hoskere village of the taluk on Wednesday.

Karthik (26), is the deceased.

The team was carrying out the drive at the village on Wednesday evening, to chase the elephant back to the forest. The elephant attacked the team members. Karthik, after being mowed down by the elephant, got severely injured and breathed his last.