Ex-CUDA president, two family members die in road mishap

<p>Nelamangala (Mandya district): Former Chikkamagaluru Urban Development Authority (CUDA) president, his wife and their relative died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a bridge wall and fell into a ditch on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway in the taluk on Sunday. </p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Chandregowda (62), the former CUDA president, his wife Sarojamma (57) and their relative Savithramma, all natives of Chikkamagaluru.</p>.Three members of family from Telangana die in road accident in US.<p>The accident occurred when they were travelling from Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru.</p>.<p>The bodies were shifted to Adichunchangiri hospital mortuary for autopsy. The Bindiganavile police have registered a case. </p>.<p>In another accident reported near Agaralinganna Doddi in Maddur taluk, a private bus overturned on a service road, injuring more than 30 people. Locals pulled the injured passengers out of the bus.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The passengers were travelling to Bengaluru after visiting the Shimsha Maramma temple in Malavalli. The injured were taken to hospitals in Mandya and Maddur for treatment.</p>