<p>Ensuring your blood sugar levels are in the permissible range doesn’t involve consuming superfoods or products that influencers peddle. All you need to do is take sensible and balanced steps. Here are some of them:</p>.<p>Steer clear of foods that lead to spikes and crashes; say no to pasta, potatoes, white bread or sweets. Replace with vegetables, meat or fish. These ensure that your sugar levels are in balance. Also, have meals with protein and fibre, along with carbohydrates so the impact of carb-related spikes are negated. Dress your carbs is a popular mantra, and it advocates pairing your carb with protein or fibre to ensure you are satiated.</p>.<p>While you can expect your blood sugar levels to go up immediately after a meal and drop later, frequent spikes and crashes are cause for worry.</p>.<p>Foods that have a high glycemic index (GI) score cause a quick blood sugar increase. Foods that have a low to moderate GI such as apples can cause a slower blood sugar rise.</p>.<p>Common-sensical steps such as keeping yourself hydrated, increasing healthy fats and avoiding sugary food, and drinks, and processed products help. </p>.<p>Above all else, ensure portion control. Eat timely and balanced meals. Even if you indulge in white rice or processed wheat flour-based products, ensure portion sizes are small. Balance it out with green leafy vegetables, sprouts and nuts. </p>.<p>A quick ten-minute walk immediately after a meal does wonders to your sugar levels – your muscles use up the glucose and reduce blood sugar levels. </p>.<p>Avoiding sitting for long periods; walking and using a standing desk helps as well. </p>.<p>Steer clear of stress and get enough sleep – these are underrated but play a key role in keeping blood sugar levels in balance.</p>.<p><em>Curated by Savitha Karthik</em></p>.<p><em>( Biohack of the Week offers actionable tips to optimise your wellbeing.)</em></p>