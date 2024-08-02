Ex-minister G T Devegowda drifting away from JD(S)?

Mysuru: Former minister G T Devegowda seems to be drifting away from the JD(S) while his son G D Harish Gowda holds on to the party.

A senior JD(S) leader said, “Ex-minister and also Chamundeshwari MLA Devegowda seems to be distancing himself from the party forum, even though his son and Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda participates in party events”.

“Devegowda, who had planned to join the Congress before the 2023 Assembly poll, at the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was retained in the JD(S), by party supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. But, the denial of the post of JD(S) Legislative Party Leader in the Assembly seems to have irked Devegowda, who was not present when Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy met his party leaders in Mysuru, last week,” the leader added.

A BJP leader said, “At a time when the BJP-JD(S) coalition is planning a week-long ‘padayatra’ from Bengaluru to Mysuru, from Saturday, to protest against the involvement of Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam, Devegowda’s move assumes significance. It is because Devegowda has a good hold over JD(S) leaders and workers of Mysuru district, especially in Chamundeshwari, Varuna and Hunsur Assembly segments. Besides, he also has good influence over BJP leaders and workers in Mysuru district”.