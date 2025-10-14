<p>Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar on Monday announced the constitution of an expert committee, involving experts from film industry, to upgrade the country’s first cinematography and sound recording & engineering polytechnic in Hesaraghatta.</p>.<p>Following the decline in student enrolment for several years now, Sudhakar visited and reviewed the status of the Government Film and Television Institute.</p>.<p>He observed the lack of technical infrastructure and asked officials to submit a report to facilitate immediate procurement of equipment.</p>.<p>Now, the institute offers only two diploma courses – sound engineering and cinematography. He proposed launching skill-based programmes under one roof, including acting, costume design, sound recording, cinematography, and makeup along with artificial intelligence and gaming courses.</p>.<p>"As this is a pre-independence educational institution, it houses valuable old cameras and sound recording equipment. We must preserve them in a museum," he said.</p>.<p>The course in cinematography and sound recording & engineering was originally introduced in 1943 at Jayachamarajendra Government Polytechnic. In 1996, this course was renamed and relocated to the institute in Hesaraghatta, which is spread across 25 acres.</p>