Experts discover errors in content on Kannada inscriptions

Bengaluru: At least 20 per cent of all content in previously studied Kannada inscriptions in the state potentially contains errors, experts have said, a discovery that has already set right some anomalies.

After four years of working to digitise inscriptions in the state, experts from the Bengaluru Inscriptions 3D Digital Conservation Project, Mythic Society, noticed discrepancies between the actual content of inscriptions and the existing literature on them.

Startled by this finding, experts embarked on a project to identify the most common anomalies and combed through nearly 30,000 characters in total. They found over 3,700 characters were commonly misread or misunderstood, which could have altered the meaning of some inscriptions.