Eye on profits, farmers in Karnataka make a dash for tomato seedlings

Strike when the iron's hot — that seems to be the mantra of state farmers right now.
With some tomato growers becoming crorepatis following the surge in prices, a large number of farmers in Chikkaballapur, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Koppal and Haveri are showing an interest in cultivating the kitchen staple, expecting returns in the next two-three months.
The sudden interest has meant that the demand for tomato seedlings has doubled compared to last year, with government and private nurseries finding it difficult to keep up. This has resulted in a 20 per cent increase in the price of seedlings compared to last year — an unexpected bonanza for nurseries.
Take for example Shilpa, who runs a private nursery in Kolar.
In the last 45 days, Shilpa has witnessed a sudden spike in the demand for tomato seedlings. “For the last one and a half months, I have been selling nearly 75,000 to one lakh tomato seedlings a day, whereas last year, I sold 50,000 seedlings a day,” she said. A majority of her customers are farmers from other districts.
To meet the demand, Koppal Horticulture Department has grown around two crore saplings of tomatoes in its nursery. Farmers are expected to cultivate them on nearly 1,000 ha of land. Generally, only private nurseries raise tomato seedlings in the district.
“There is a huge demand for tomato seedlings this year. The department is preparing to distribute nearly two crore saplings in the next three months,” said Koppal Horticulture Department Deputy Director Krishna Ukkunda.
Ukkunda said a majority of farmers in the region didn't take up the cultivation of tomatoes seriously during March-April, as the fruit wasn't getting them a ‘fair price’. However, with crop loss in Kolar and adverse climatic conditions in north India, production has fallen and prices have surged.
He expects the prices of tomatoes to stabilise by October or November (around Rs 40 to Rs 50 a kg), by which time the saplings planted now will start fruiting.
The higher demand for saplings has pushed up their prices.
Local variety seedlings, which were sold for 50 paise to 80 paise per piece last year, are now being sold for Re one each. Hybrid tomato seedlings are sold for Rs 1.30 each; last year, these seedlings were sold for 80 paise each.
Mahesh J N, a Chintamani-based nursery owner, said they had to increase the prices of seedlings as the cost of the seed increased.
However, in Kolar and surrounding areas, where farmers are reaping huge profits this season, there is reluctance to cultivate tomatoes next season. Last year, the fruit was cultivated on nearly 10,000 ha of land.
“We are hopeful of breaching last year's cultivating area this season, given the high demand for tomatoes. However, farmers are wary of the fact that this season too they may lose their yield due to disease like last season,” said Kumaraswamy, Kolar Horticulture Department Deputy Director.
Manjunath Gowda of CMR Nurseries Kolar said excess sales of tomato seedlings is a double-edged sword for farmers as higher yield in next season could result in a price crash. “The horticulture department should ensure that farmers do not end up cultivating more than the required yield,” he said.
