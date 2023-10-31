Fake receipt scam: RGUHS to file cases against 4 nursing colleges

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to lodge a police complaint against nursing colleges which caused financial losses to the university by generating fake receipts.
Four private nursing colleges were accused of faking receipts to the tune of over Rs 10 lakh. On August 24, DH had published a report on the fake receipt scam at RGUHS.
Four nursing colleges generated fake receipts for amount less than the fee fixed for affiliation, but generated actual receipts for full amount. For example, one college paid Rs 2,224 against the actual receipt for Rs 2.24 lakh.
Following the issue raised by the finance officer, the university constituted an inquiry committee which submitted a report. The report said, “From the documents submitted by four nursing colleges, it is evident that the fee receipts of these four colleges have been edited/faked. The edited/faked copy was enclosed and submitted to the university.”
At the recent meeting of the RGUHS Syndicate, a resolution was passed to file cases against all four colleges: Gnana Ganga College of Nursing and Gnana Sudha College of Nursing in Bidar, Hindustan College of Nursing and Sri Vijaykumar College of Nursing in Kalaburagi.
Dr M K Ramesh, vice chancellor of RGUHS, said, “The Syndicate decided to file cases against four colleges and we will take steps for the same.”
Based on suggestions by some of the members, the Syndicate decided to initiate demand, collection and balance (DBC) verification for all colleges affiliated to the university.
Speaking to DH, Dr J H Jai Krishna, senior member of the Syndicate, said, “We stressed for DBC verification for all affiliated colleges, because what we found could be a tip of the iceberg.”
The members suggested that the university develop a software to check such frauds.
“The software can do auto-verification of DBC to avoid frauds and confusions,” said Jai Krishna.
Another member said, “The inquiry committee recommended imposition of a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for all the four colleges, but we stressed on filing cases, because the fraud amount was more than the penalty recommended.”