Family of four ends life by suicide in Mysuru

A family of four - a couple and their two daughters - killed themselves by suicide at Chamundipuram in Krishnaraja police station limits of Mysuru. Their decomposed bodies were found at their house on Sunday.
While their elder daughter Chandrakala (17) was found hanging, parents Mahadevaswamy (48) and Anitha (35) and Dhanalakshmi (15) might have consumed poison, police said. A poison bottle was found near the bodies, according to Mysuru city police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, who visited the spot.
Neighbours informed the police after a stench emanated from the house. It is suspected that all the four might have died more than 48 hours ago.
Mahadevaswamy had a vegetable shop in APMC yard at Bandipalya in Mysuru. They had shifted to the rented house two months ago.
The last message sent on Mahadevaswamy’s phone is on Thursday. No death note was found and the exact reason for the deaths was yet to be ascertained, police said.
A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot.
The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for autopsy. The Krishnaraja police have registered a case and are investigating.