Farmers protest against CWRC in Mandya, Sr’patna

With the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recommending to release of 2,600 cusec of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, the Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi members staged a protest by blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in the city on Monday.
The agitators alleged that the farmers have been meted out injustice due to the lack of willpower of the Karnataka government. The CWRC’s direction to release water to Tamil Nadu despite the drought in Karnataka is condemnable. The committee which is in favour of Tamil Nadu should be scrapped, they demanded.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Mandya on Tuesday. He should clearly state that the government would not follow the recommendations. He should also explain to the farmers about the legal fight taken by the state government on the issue. He should hold a meeting with the farmer leaders and take a firm decision, they stressed.
Meanwhile, the members of Bhoomithayi Horata Samiti staged a protest by entering the Cauvery river against CWRC’s direction to the state.