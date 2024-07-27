'Faster to walk than drive': Viral post about Bengaluru gets netizens from Kolkata, Pune, Noida sharing their traffic woes

Everybody knows that in Bengaluru's traffic, its more easier to walk to the point A to B rather take a vehicle.
In Bengaluru, where traffic jams consume hours of commuters' time (and productivity), road infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with the city’s rapid growth. The influx of IT professionals to the 'Silicon Valley of India' has exacerbated the level of congestion on high traffic roads, revealing the city's chaotic urban planning and inadequate public transport facilities.
Recently, an X user Ayush Singh highlighted this problem with a Google Maps screenshot comparing travel times from Brigade Metropolis to KR Puram Railway Station, a distance of about 6 km. The image showed that driving to the destination would take approximately 44 minutes, while walking would be slightly faster at 42 minutes.
“This happens only in Bangalore,” he added with the screenshot.
His post went viral and gained more than 14K likes. Lot of netizens agreed with him and wrote that Kolkata and Pune has the same problem, resembling the grown-up and more hellish version of the 'same pinch' children's game.
One of the netizen shared his screenshot from Noida showing car drive and walk both are 18 kilometers while in traffic.
One called Bengaluru the “Traffic Capital of India.” On the other hand, some encouraged Singh to take public transport to avoid traffic.
