Fat 'guarantee' bill puts Siddaramaiah in fix over salary, OPS demands

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could find himself walking into a financial quagmire as his government is expected to decide on the 7th Pay Commission and the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which seem difficult amid hefty expenditure on the five ‘guarantee’ schemes.

Hiking salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission scales and switching back to the OPS - two demands that government employees are glued to - are likely to become a factor during the June 3 elections to the teachers' and graduates' constituencies. The electorate in these polls includes government employees who are anticipating a decision from the government.

Implementing these two demands will make life difficult for Siddaramaiah, the finance minister who has already earmarked a whopping Rs 52,009 crore on the five guarantee schemes this fiscal.

The 7th Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, has recommended a 27.5 per cent hike on basic salary of government employees. This is expected to cost the government an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually.

In 2024-25, the government will spend Rs 80,434 crore on salaries, Rs 32,355 crore on pensions, Rs 39,234 crore on interest payments and Rs 25,904 crore on subsidies.

The Finance Department has also flagged OPS replacing the New Pension Scheme (NPS), a market-linked retirement plan that was introduced in Karnataka for those who joined service on or after April 1, 2006. A section of government employees wants the government to revert to the OPS.