Fearing African swine fever spread from Kerala, Dakshina Kannada gets surveillance at border checkposts

“This year, there was no outbreak of African swine fever cases in Dakshina Kannada so far. However, there is an outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Kerala. Last year, there was an outbreak of disease in Kinnigoli, Moodbidri and Neermarga resulting in culling of the pigs”, he said

The deputy director said that in case of outbreak, a one-kilometre radius of the piggery, from where the disease was reported, will be declared as the infected zone and 10-km area around the piggery will be declared as the surveillance zone. In the one-km radius, all the transportation of pigs will be banned.