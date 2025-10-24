<p>Bengaluru: Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra’s comment that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi could be his father’s political successor, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said on Friday that all decisions related to the Karnataka Congress are left to the High Command.</p><p>“If you (media) understand it in different ways, what should I say? Only he (Yathindra) knows what he has said. None of us knows. In Karnataka’s Congress government, the High Command will decide what has to happen when. Apart from that decision, nothing else by others will have any credence. The final decision has to be made by the chief minister, KPCC president and AICC.” </p><p>Both Mahadevappa and Satish are known loyalists of the chief minister, having followed Siddaramaiah for over two decades. They left the JD(S) after Siddaramaiah was expelled from the regional party in 2005. When talks of power sharing have emerged over the past two-and-a-half years, both leaders reiterated that Siddaramaiah will continue as the chief minister. </p>.Mysuru: Minister Mahadevappa launches five-days Yuva Dasara.<p>Kunigal MLA HD Ranganath, a relative of Shivakumar, said: “Our party is a High Command party. There’s discipline in our party. I somehow feel these comments are not necessary. I hope he will understand it.”</p><p>When asked if there were differences within the Congress, Ranganath said: “There will be small things in everything. I feel these things happen when the focus on one’s responsibilities reduces. But I don’t want to comment on others.”</p><p>‘Won’t say anything’</p><p>When asked if there will be any notice against Yathindra’s comments, Shivakumar said: “I won’t say anything. I will speak with the concerned persons.”</p>