<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered a suo motu case after a "false news" was spread on social media about Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) M A Saleem.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, a police officer monitoring social media received an alert that murder-accused Puneeth Kerehalli and five of his associates had visited a place near Soladevanahalli belonging to one Sakeena Taslim on January 22.</p>.<p>Kerehalli, who was recently arrested for skipping court hearings, made allegations that the said person had trafficked Bangladeshis to Bengaluru and arranged illegal accommodation for them. Kerehalli also spread false news that the place where this incident is occurring is a 'Benami' property of Saleem, the state police chief.</p>.<p>Further, claiming that Bangladeshi Muslims are residing illegally in Bengaluru, Kerehalli made a live video and circulated it on social media platforms like Facebook. </p>.<p>"By doing so, he is inciting the public, disturbing the peace of society by harming public tranquillity, and acting in a manner detrimental to communal harmony,” the FIR noted.</p>