FIR filed against actor-comedian Chandraprabha

A FIR has been filed against actor, comedian Chandraprabha in Chikkamagaluru after the car he was driving hit a motorbike rider, severely injuring the latter.
The accident took place at the road opposite to Chikkamagaluru bus stand.
Bike rider Malatesh, a resident of Nagenahalli of Chikkamagaluru taluk was thrown on the road. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Hassan.
The incident has been recorded in the CCTV camera. Police have summoned Chandraprabha.
He is expected to appear at the police station on Thursday, the police said.
Speaking to the media, Chandraprabha said that he was driving the car when it hit the left side of the motorbike.
"When he got down from the car, the rider had fallen down on the road. With the help of a friend, he was shifted to the hospital in an auto rickshaw. He was found to be in an inebriated state. The people who were on the spot said that it was not my mistake and let me go. As I had to attend a shooting, I left from the spot," he said.
He said that he will adhere to the instructions by the police on the summon. " Please do not spread the rumor saying I have been absconding without stopping the car after the accident," he added.