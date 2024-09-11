Fire fighting: BJP gen secy Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal to visit Karnataka

Bengaluru: BJP national general secretary Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal is likely to arrive in the state next week to iron out growing differences between senior leaders in the party.
Agarwal is likely to discuss strategies to step up campaign against the ruling Congress in the state as well as to take stock of the party’s preparedness for the byelections to three Assembly seats.
A senior leader told DH that senior leaders, like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and others, have been cut up with the rise of Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra’s rise as the president of the state unit of the BJP.
Published 11 September 2024, 01:40 IST