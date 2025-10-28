Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Firewall in place, yet middlemen meddle with medical seat allottees' data

The agents are reportedly trying to convince candidates to confirm admissions and offering to arrange a meeting with management members to discuss fee discounts.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 22:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 22:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us