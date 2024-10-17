Home
Five achievers to be conferred Valmiki award

As per a government order, the achievers are Kilari Jogayya, Dr Ratnamma S, Rajashekhara Talwara, K S Mrutyunjaya and Ratnamma B Sogi. A native of Chitradurga, Jogayya has worked towards social progress as a cattle conservator.
17 October 2024

