Five achievers to be conferred Valmiki award

<p>On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, five achievers from different fields who have worked for the welfare of Scheduled Tribe communities will be awarded the Maharshi Valmiki Award 2024 on Thursday.</p><p>As per a government order, the achievers are Kilari Jogayya, Dr Ratnamma S, Rajashekhara Talwara, K S Mrutyunjaya and Ratnamma B Sogi. </p><p>A native of Chitradurga, Jogayya has worked towards social progress as a cattle conservator.</p><p>Hailing from Chamarajnagar, Dr Ratnamma is an educationist who has strived for the education of tribal children.</p><p>Belagavi’a Rajashekhara has been creating awareness in the community about health and hygiene. </p><p>A Bengaluru resident, Mrutyunjaya has been striving to ensure that the community gets government facilities and has been endeavouring to organise the community.</p><p>Vijayanagar’s Rathnamma is a renowned theatre artist who has popularised the art in rural areas. She has played a pivotal role in the survival of theatre in rural areas.</p>