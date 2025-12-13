Menu
'Fix deadline for enforcement of 60% Kannada signage'

Posing a question to Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Congress MLC Umashree raised concerns over several establishments in Bengaluru not sticking to the rule.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 03:35 IST
Published 13 December 2025, 03:35 IST
