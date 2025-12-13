'Fix deadline for enforcement of 60% Kannada signage'

<p>Belagavi: Members of the Legislative Council, cutting across party lines, on Friday demanded that the state government should fix a deadline for enforcement of Compulsory Kannada signboards in Bengaluru and also sought strict action against those who violate it.</p>.<p>Posing a question to Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Congress MLC Umashree raised concerns over several establishments in Bengaluru not sticking to the rule.</p>.<p>She said that following the 2024 amendment to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, all shops and commercial establishments were required to ensure 60% of their signboards were in Kannada. “The rule has not been implemented effectively,” she added. Umashree stated that some parts of Bengaluru had become foreign countries. “The attitude of the people is different in some parts of Bengaluru and they behave like they are living in a different country. The government must set a deadline to enforce the law,” she added.</p>.<p>In his reply, Tangadagi said, “Enforcement is already underway and we will set a deadline of 15 days to one month. Action will be initiated if shops and establishments fail to comply with,” he said. </p>