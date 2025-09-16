Flagging concerns, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returns Buffer Zones Bill to govt

<p>Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned to the government the “contentious” Bill that reduces buffer zones around lakes, seeking clarity on the possible “adverse effect” the proposed law would have.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Tank Conservation & Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, passed in the legislature last month, amends the buffer zones of lakes based on the size of the water bodies.</p>.Karnataka has leading police force in the country: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.<p>At present, lakes have a standard 30-metre buffer zone, where no construction activities are permitted.</p>.<p>As per the Bill, lakes up to 0.5 gunta or 544 sq ft, will not have a buffer zone. For a lake measuring up to one acre, the buffer zone will be 3 metres. It will be 6 metres for lakes sized 1-10 acres, 12 metres for lakes sized 10-25 acres, 24 metres for lakes sized 25-100 acres and 30 metres for lakes above 100 acres. By reducing the buffer zones, the government plans to allow construction activities like roads, bridges, electrical lines, water supply lines, sewage treatment plants and so on.</p>.<p>In his communication to the department of parliamentary affairs, Gehlot underlined issues raised by Bengaluru Town Hall, a citizen collective, which petitioned Raj Bhavan seeking rejection of the Bill. “As per expert opinion, the present buffer zone of 30 metre itself is insufficient, and the real requirement is nearly 300 metres to achieve ecosystem balance...the buffer zone should be increased, not decreased,” Gehlot stated, citing concerns raised by the citizen group.</p>.<p>It was also pointed out that the government did not consult experts and the public on the implications of the amendment.</p>.<p>“It is in violation of the Constitution and settled law and is harmful for every citizen, affects the citizens’ right to water security and a healthy environment,” Gehlot stated. </p>.<p>In the legislature session last month, the opposition BJP had rallied against the Bill, calling it “a symbol of surrender by the government to the real estate lobby.” </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Forest, Ecology & Environment department is facing pressure to drastically reduce the existing buffer zone of the Thippagondanahalli Reservoir (TGR) catchment area notified in 2003.</p>.<p>At present, the 1,453 sq km catchment area is classified into four zones, including three layers of buffer along <br>the Arkavathy and Kumudvathi rivers where many development activities are restricted. The High Court, which stayed the Urban Development Department’s attempt in 2019 to cut the buffer zone to 500 metres, has put the ball in the court of the environment department.</p>.<p>“After the Bill was sent to the Governor, the department was told to cut the buffer zone to 30 metres and bring a proposal to the Cabinet. Considering the limited powers enjoyed by the gubernatorial post, the pressure is unlikely to end at this juncture,” a source said</p>