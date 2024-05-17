Food safety authorities inspect Chinnaswamy stadium canteen, collect samples

"Several complaints have been received in this office with regard to substandard food distributed at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the scheduled match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on 18.05.2024, it is important to ensure safety of food," the memorandum said.

It deputed the officials to check the food and water which is distributed to the people, collect the samples and get the same tested in the lab as a preventive measure.

Officials in the department told DH that officials visited the canteen on Friday and gave general instructions about hygiene. "We did not find major violations. With regard to minor issues, we gave general instructions and told the canteen authorities to strictly follow the rules," an official said.

To a question, sources said samples of materials used for cooking were collected. "Samples of the food prepared using these materials will also be collected. They will be be subitted to the lab. Action will follow within the next 14 days," an official source said.