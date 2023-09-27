Food, water contamination: 28 fall ill in Tumakuru village

Twenty-eight people suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea and 6 among them have been admitted to district hospital in Tumakuru, after they reportedly consumed contaminated food and water at Shettappanahalli in Goluru Hobli of Tumakuru taluk. All the affected are recovering.
They had consumed mushroom, which had grown in the lake area in the village around four days ago. When Ganesha idol was being immersed, they had consumed the ‘prasada’ distributed on the occasion. The affected had also consumed food in their houses. On Monday morning, many people were affected by vomiting and diarrhoea. Hence, the exact reason for the sickness is yet to be ascertained.
Incidentally, in Shettappanahalli, with a population of 250 people, borewells are a source of drinking water. Hence, consumption of contaminated water could have also led to vomit and diarrhea among people.
A team of doctors, led by District Hospital Surveillance Officer Dr Ramegowda, visited the village and collected information on Tuesday. Samples of vomit, stool and water have been sent to laboratory. The reports are expected in 48 hours which will help in ascertaining the exact reason. Health department staff have been deputed in the village, Ramegowda said.