Forest dept keeps Karnataka zoos on high alert as virus infection kills leopard cubs

The Karnataka Forest Department on Thursday sounded a high alert across the state's zoos with the minister directing officials to keep a close watch on leopards and other animals belonging to the feline family in the aftermath of the death of the seven leopard cubs in Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre visited the park on Thursday morning and held a meeting with senior officials. He was briefed that the seven cubs were diagnosed with infection of feline panleukopenia virus (FPV) and were given treatment but died of complications.

The minister directed officials, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Subhash Malkhed, to take immediate bio security measures to protect animals belonging to the feline family in the zoos across the state.

"No personnel from the BBP should visit any other zoos in the state to prevent spread of the virus. Vaccination of all animals in the cat family in the zoos, including the Mysuru Zoo, should be taken up as part of preventive measures," he said.