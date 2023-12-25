Forest law: KAS officers to be booked

The Union government has authorised the state government to book two KAS officers under the Forest (Conservation) Act for violation of the law.
The Deputy Inspector General of Forests (Central) at the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has responded to two letters from the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department of Karnataka in this regard.
The first case involves action against Umesh, special land acquisition officer, suspended by the government for illegal granting of forest land to private persons in Yemmedoddi forest block of Kadur taluk during his role as the tahsildar.
Umesh was accused of granting 14 acres of forest in critical wildlife habitat to four persons. In the second case, the state department has been told to book a case against Jagadeesh B A, an assistant commissioner, over illegal mutation of 61 acres of forest on the outskirts of Hassan.
The state government has been told to initiate action within 45 days from the receipt of the letters. Under the FC Act, the Centre can authorise forest officers to file complaints against persons who have violated its rules. The department will issue notice to the persons concerned as to why a complaint should not be filed in the court.