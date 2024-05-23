Former Congress MP Saradgi dies at 80

Veteran Congress leader and former Gulbarga MP Iqbal Ahmed Saradgi (80) died due to age-related illness here on Tuesday late.
He had represented Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in 1999 and 2004. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge replaced him after delimitation of the constituency in 2008 as it was reserved for Scheduled Caste. He had also served as the member of Karnataka Legislative Council.
Born in 1944, Saradgi had obtained law degree from Osmania University in Hyderabad after completing BA from Government Arts and Science College in Kalaburagi.
He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. The funeral was performed at Maqbara kabristan near Haft Gumbaz on Wednesday evening.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, former minister Baburao Chinchansur and various other Congress leaders attended the funeral, which was performed with full of state honour.
Published 22 May 2024, 23:30 IST