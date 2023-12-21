Former K'taka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son to face trial in bribery case; father acquitted

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has quashed the bribery case pending against former BJP MLA from Channagiri, Madal Virupakshappa.

The case was set in motion after his son, Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh allegedly on behalf of his father. Subsequently, more cash was found in his residence.

"Prima facie, it is the son who has to answer the allegations in a full-blown trial," the single bench of high court said quashing the case against Virupakshappa on Wednesday.

Justice M Nagaprasanna in his judgement quashed the case pending before the special court for sitting and former legislators and said that there is no evidence against Virupakshappa, but his son has to answer for the cash found.

Allowing the petition filed by the then chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the court said, "The son is prima facie guilty of demand, acceptance and is answerable to the cash found in his house or his office. If the petitioner (Madal Virupakshappa) is nowhere found in any of the instances, he cannot be permitted to be prosecuted merely because he is the father of the accused no 2 (Prashanth Madal)."