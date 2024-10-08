Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava's brother's death: Couple arrested for extortion

<p>Mangaluru: The Kavoor police have arrested a couple in connection with the suicide of businessman and former MLA Mohiuddin Bava's brother B M Mumtaz Ali ( 52).</p><p>City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested are Rahmat and her husband Shoaib, hailing from Krishnapura in Surathkal, at Melkar in Bantwal on Tuesday.</p><p>Based on a complaint filed by Hydar Ali, brother of Mumtaz Ali, the Kavoor police have registered a case on the charges of extortion, abetment to suicide, blackmailing against six persons including the arrested couple.</p>.Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava’s ’s brother goes missing in Karnataka's Mangaluru.<p>Mumtaz Ali went missing on October 6 after parking his car near Kuloor bridge and his body was found in the Phalguni river on Monday.</p><p>The family of the deceased and police suspect that Ali was a victim of sextortion. The family had expressed strong suspicion that his death was the result of blackmailing, threats, and harassment by a group of individuals. The police had booked a case against six under sections 308 (2), 308(5),352, 351(2), 190, 108 of BNS Act.</p><p>Police sources said that the accused allegedly blackmailed Mutaz Ali using audio clips and spread misinformation involving a child. The family had alleged the accused had demanded Rs 50 lakh since July and had taken Rs 25 lakh through a cheque. The accused allegedly used false allegations of an illicit relationship involving Rehmat to damage his reputation.</p><p>The police arrested the duo under the leadership of the police commissioner, DCPs Sidharth Goyal and Dinesh Kumar, ACP North Sub division Srikanth, Kavoor police station inspector Raghavendra Byndoor, SI Mallikharjun Biradar and Nalini and team.</p>