Four-day Krishi Mela at UAS to attract over 20 lakh farmers

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: The annual agricultural fair, Krishi Mela, being hosted by the University of Agricultural Sciences, is all set to attract over 20 lakh farmers this time. The mela with the theme ‘Soil Health and Traditional Varieties for Nutritional Food Security’ will be held on the varsity campus from September 13 to 16.</p><p>Giving details of the events to media persons, UAS Vice-Chancellor P L Patil said here on Thursday that Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate the Seed Mela and fruit-flower show at Farmers’ Knowledge Centre on September 14 while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Krishi Mela on September 15 at 11:00 am. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and MLC Saleem Ahmed will be special guests.</p><p>He said comprehensive information about research, extension and teaching activities undertaken in the campuses of the University will be disseminated to the farming community during the Mela. The technologies released/to be released by the University will be showcased to create awareness among the farmers through field trials and various demonstrations.</p><p>Overall, the main objective of the mela is to provide comprehensive information on all agricultural technologies to a large number of farmers through four-day agricultural mela at one place, he said. The 2024, Krishi Mela had recorded more than 20 lakh footfalls and this year it is expected to increase, he added.</p><p>Presentation of Dr Chennaveera Kanavi Award for best article in Kannada on agriculture, Krishi Goshti, organisation of different competitions for women and children through Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be special features.</p><p>The VC said a platform for interaction with progressive farmers and farm women, successful farmers even during excess or deficit rainfall years and farm advisory services by experts will also be arranged. Hi-tech stalls, field demonstrations, general stalls, farm machinery stalls, food stalls, livestock exhibit have been arranged. There are 562 stalls, of which 152 are hi-tech, he said.</p><p>A total of 10 new improved crop varieties on millets, ladyfinger and tomatoes too will be released, he informed.</p><p>He appealed to the farmers, farm women, rural youth and all those who are interested in agriculture are requested to make the best use of the mela. To boost the startups, the UAS will be setting up Startup Pavilion wherein the agripreneurs will be showcasing modern technology in agriculture and also the use of AI.</p><p>Krishi Mela organising committee chairman and Director of Extension M V Manjunath was present.</p><p>Main attractions</p><p>Seed Mela, soil and water conservation technologies, eco-friendly, natural and organic farming for sustainability, role of traditional varieties and soil health in nutritional food security, farm advisory services by experts and agri startups, integrated crop, nutrient, pest and disease management, Rabi crop production technologies, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, hi-tech horticulture, fruits and flowers show, world of fascinating insects, use of improved farm equipment and Kisan Drone, farmers’ innovations, interaction with progressive farmers and farm women, agro-forestry, animal husbandry, exhibition of breeds and fodder crop technologies, and community science technologies for empowerment of women will be the main attractions of the Krishi Mela-2025.</p>