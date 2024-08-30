Four from Karnataka's Gokak charred to death as car catches fire in Oman

Belagavi: Four persons from Gokak town were charred to death in Oman as their car caught fire at Haima Road in Salala town on August 26, at about 10 pm local time.

Deceased were identified as Pavankumar Mayappa Tahsildar, Pooja Mayappa Tahsildar, Vijaya Mayappa Tahsildar and Adishesh Basavaraj. They were travelling from Salala to Muscat when their car caught fire.

Rajya Sabha Member Iranna Kadadi informed that mortal remains of the deceased have been kept in a morgue and Indian High Commission has confirmed that the deceased were from Gokak. "We have requested External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to facilitate to bring the mortal remains to India," he added.

The initial reports had suggested that the deceased were from Kerala.